Shocking moment semi-trailer flips on ice-covered Trans-Canada highway near Bassano, AB

Footage shot by truck driver Mark Malinab on March 29, 2020 while driving westward on Trans-Canada 1 Highway near Bassano, Alberta shows a semitrailer narrowly miss his rig as it emerges behind him. The out-of-control truck slides down the highway’s embankment and flips on its side. As many as 70 vehicles were involved in a pile-up along the Trans-Canada Highway in southern Alberta as the region was hit with white-out conditions on March 29.