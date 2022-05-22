Motorcycle driver killed in Nova Scotia crash near Englishtown

A Sydney, N.S., man has died following a collision near Englishtown on Saturday.
RCMP said they were called to the scene on Hwy. 105 on Kelly’s Mountain at around 4:45 p.m.
Local fire and EHS also responded to the collision, which was between a car and motorcycle.
The motorcyclist — a 53-year-old man — was pronounced dead at the scene.
“The four occupants of the car did not appear injured,” RCMP said in a news release.
The section of highway was closed for several hours as officers investigated the cause of the crash.
