Motorcycle driver killed in Nova Scotia crash near Englishtown

Send this page to someone via email

A Sydney, N.S., man has died following a collision near Englishtown on Saturday.

RCMP said they were called to the scene on Hwy. 105 on Kelly’s Mountain at around 4:45 p.m.

Read more: Halifax firefighters extinguish blaze involving mountain of crushed cars

Local fire and EHS also responded to the collision, which was between a car and motorcycle.

The motorcyclist — a 53-year-old man — was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The four occupants of the car did not appear injured,” RCMP said in a news release.

The section of highway was closed for several hours as officers investigated the cause of the crash.

Advertisement