Calgary police charge man with sexually assaulting teenage girl during walk to school

Calgary police arrested and charged a man in relation to a sexual assault they say took place in Forest Lawn on Tuesday morning.

Police said a 14-year-old girl was approached by an unknown man at around 8:20 a.m., while walking to school near the 4800 block of 14 Avenue S.E.

The man engaged in conversation with the girl, then moved towards her and touched the teen inappropriately after a short interaction, police said.

The victim attempted to walk away from the suspect while he continued to make physical advances, Calgary Police Service said.

The suspect walked in a different direction once the girl got to her school. She immediately reported the assault to school authorities who contact the police.

Police said the resource officer assigned to the school was nearby. They found and arrested the suspect with the help of patrol officers.

“We commend the victim for her quick thinking during this alarming situation,” Staff Sgt. Travis Baker said. “The details she provided to police aided in the suspect’s swift apprehension.”

Hussein Farhan, 27, has been charged with one count each of sexual assault, sexual interference and intimidation. He was also charged with two counts of breach of a probation order.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.