Man faces multiple sexual assault charges after Calgary police called to Chinook Mall

Calgary police arrested a man who allegedly committed an indecent act and sexually assaulted four women at Chinook Mall.

On Sunday, just before 1 p.m., police said a man working as a driver for a personal delivery company entered a store to pick up an order. As the man walked trough the store, CPS said he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman.

The man is said to have then approach two employees at a makeup counter and a short time later, the man committed an indecent act while sexually harassing the employees. The man was asked to leave the store.

When he left, police said he approached a female security guard and asked her to show him where the parkade was.

“Once in a secluded spot, the man allegedly sexually assaulted the security guard who then removed herself from his proximity and radioed for assistance,” the news release stated.

“Additional security arrived and took the man into custody.”

Salah Eddine Laifa, 28, is charged with four counts of sexual assault and remains in custody pending his next court appearance on Tuesday.

“We would like to thank the women who came forward to support each other during these troubling events and notify authorities as to what had occurred,” CPS Staff Sgt. Kurt Jacobs said.

“Everyone has a right to feel safe in public and especially in their place of employment.”

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incidents to provide information by calling the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers online.