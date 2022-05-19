Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police seek information after service dog, owner assaulted in Thorncliffe

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted May 19, 2022 2:59 pm
Calgary police are looking for information about this man they believe assaulted a man and his service dog in the Thorncliffe neighbourhood on January 13, 2022. View image in full screen
Calgary police are looking for information about this man they believe assaulted a man and his service dog in the Thorncliffe neighbourhood on January 13, 2022. handout / Calgary Police Service

Calgary police are looking for help from the public to identify a man they believe attacked a man and his service dog in the north-central community of Thorncliffe in January.

At about 5 p.m. on Jan. 13, two friends were walking their service dogs on a pathway near the 500 block of Blackthorn Road N.E. when a man came up to one of the dogs and started kicking it.

The owner of the dog told the man to stop and the man began assaulting the owner, police said.

Read more: Health Canada funds training program for service dogs for veterans with PTSD

The police investigation reached a dead end in the evidence officers were able to gather, and they are now hoping the public can help.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

CPS describes the man as between 50- and 60-years-old, approximately five-foot-six to five-foot-eight with a slim build. He had long white or grey hair, a moustache and a beard.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident or the man to contact police by calling 403-266-1234 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: '‘You’re not alone’: Rally held for 15-year-old Surrey girl beaten by teens' ‘You’re not alone’: Rally held for 15-year-old Surrey girl beaten by teens
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagCalgary Police Service tagAssault tagCalgary Assault tagCalgary Thorncliffe tagPublic information needed tagService dog assault tagThorncliffe assault tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers