Calgary police seek information after service dog, owner assaulted in Thorncliffe

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are looking for help from the public to identify a man they believe attacked a man and his service dog in the north-central community of Thorncliffe in January.

At about 5 p.m. on Jan. 13, two friends were walking their service dogs on a pathway near the 500 block of Blackthorn Road N.E. when a man came up to one of the dogs and started kicking it.

The owner of the dog told the man to stop and the man began assaulting the owner, police said.

Read more: Health Canada funds training program for service dogs for veterans with PTSD

The police investigation reached a dead end in the evidence officers were able to gather, and they are now hoping the public can help.

Story continues below advertisement

CPS describes the man as between 50- and 60-years-old, approximately five-foot-six to five-foot-eight with a slim build. He had long white or grey hair, a moustache and a beard.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident or the man to contact police by calling 403-266-1234 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers.