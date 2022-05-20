What’s open, what’s closed in Winnipeg on Victoria Day 2022

A number of Winnipeg businesses, civic services and attractions will be closed and/or changing their hours for Victoria Day Monday, May 23.
City services
- Garbage and recycling – 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Pacific 4R Winnipeg Depot – closed
- Panet 4R Winnipeg Depot – closed
- Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule
- All civic offices are closed
Shopping malls
- Garden City Shopping Centre – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Kildonan Place – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Grant Park Shopping Centre – 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- St. Vital Shopping Centre – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Outlet Collection Winnipeg – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- CF Polo Park – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Grocery stores
- Costco – closed
- Safeway/Sobeys – 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Superstore – 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Walmart – 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Liquor marts
- Winnipeg liquor marts will be open with operating hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m except for the True North Square location, which will be closed.
Attractions
- The Manitoba Museum is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m
- The Canadian Museum for Human Rights is closed
- The Forks will operate during normal hours
Additionally, cottagers hoping to get their first weekend away at vacation properties in Manitoba’s Whiteshell over the May long weekend are being warned to check road conditions — and pack rubber boots — before leaving home.
