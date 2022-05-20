What’s open, what’s closed in Winnipeg on Victoria Day 2022

Send this page to someone via email

A number of Winnipeg businesses, civic services and attractions will be closed and/or changing their hours for Victoria Day Monday, May 23.

City services

Garbage and recycling – 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pacific 4R Winnipeg Depot – closed

Panet 4R Winnipeg Depot – closed

Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule

All civic offices are closed

Shopping malls

Garden City Shopping Centre – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kildonan Place – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Grant Park Shopping Centre – 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

St. Vital Shopping Centre – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Outlet Collection Winnipeg – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

CF Polo Park – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Grocery stores

Costco – closed

Safeway/Sobeys – 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Superstore – 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Walmart – 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Liquor marts

Winnipeg liquor marts will be open with operating hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m except for the True North Square location, which will be closed.

Attractions

The Manitoba Museum is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights is closed

The Forks will operate during normal hours

Additionally, cottagers hoping to get their first weekend away at vacation properties in Manitoba’s Whiteshell over the May long weekend are being warned to check road conditions — and pack rubber boots — before leaving home.

