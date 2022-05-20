Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

What’s open, what’s closed in Winnipeg on Victoria Day 2022

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted May 20, 2022 11:29 am
closed sign generic file View image in full screen
A number of Winnipeg businesses, civic services and attractions will be closed and/or changing their hours for Victoria Day Monday, May 23. The Canadian Press file

A number of Winnipeg businessescivic services and attractions will be closed and/or changing their hours for Victoria Day Monday, May 23.

City services

  • Garbage and recycling – 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Pacific 4R Winnipeg Depot – closed
  • Panet 4R Winnipeg Depot – closed
  • Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule
  • All civic offices are closed

Shopping malls

  • Garden City Shopping Centre – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Kildonan Place – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Grant Park Shopping Centre – 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • St. Vital Shopping Centre – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Outlet Collection Winnipeg – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • CF Polo Park – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Trending Stories

Grocery stores

  • Costco – closed
  • Safeway/Sobeys – 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Superstore – 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Walmart – 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Liquor marts

  • Winnipeg liquor marts will be open with operating hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m except for the True North Square location, which will be closed.

Attractions

  • The Manitoba Museum is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m
  • The Canadian Museum for Human Rights is closed
  • The Forks will operate during normal hours

Additionally, cottagers hoping to get their first weekend away at vacation properties in Manitoba’s Whiteshell over the May long weekend are being warned to check road conditions — and pack rubber boots — before leaving home.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Manitoba tagLong Weekend tagMay Long Weekend tagVictoria Day tagVictoria Day Monday tagVictoria Day 2022 tagvictoria day open closed tagWinnipeg hours of operation tagwinnipeg victoria day tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers