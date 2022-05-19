SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Calgary Flames head coach Darryl Sutter among finalists for Jack Adams Award

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 19, 2022 12:31 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Recent news and highlights about the Calgary Flames.

Calgary Flames head coach Darryl Sutter is among the three finalists for the Jack Adams Award, presented annually to the National Hockey League’s coach of the year.

Andrew Brunette of the Florida Panthers and Gerard Gallant of the New York Rangers are the other two finalists.

Read more: Battle of Alberta Game 1 sees Oilers lose 9-6 to Flames

Sutter started his second stint behind the Flames bench on March 4, 2021, as a mid-season replacement for the fired Geoff Ward. After the Flames missed the playoffs in 2020-21, Sutter oversaw the biggest season-over-season improvement by any team in the NHL. The Flames captured the Pacific Division title and posted the NHL’s sixth-best record (50-21-11) in 2021-22.

Brunette led the Panthers (58-18-6) to the first Presidents’ Trophy in franchise history as the NHL’s top regular-season team.

Gallant became just the second head coach in franchise history to win 50-plus games in his first season, guiding the Rangers (52-24-6) to their best record since capturing the Presidents’ Trophy in 2014-15.

The winners of the 2022 NHL Awards will be revealed sometime during the conference finals and Stanley Cup final.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
