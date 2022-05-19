Victoria Day Monday 2022: What’s open, what’s closed in Hamilton, Burlington and Niagara Region

Send this page to someone via email

Monday will be a day off for most Ontarians as the province celebrates Victoria Day, a federal holiday marking the official birthday of Canada’s sovereign and long considered the beginning of the summer season.

Here’s a list of some things that will and will not be operating in Hamilton, Burlington and Niagara Region on Monday, May 23.

Hamilton

Administrative offices: Offices are closed on Monday.

Licensing and bylaw services: licensing and bylaw phone queue line will be closed on Monday. Service will resume on Tuesday.

Green bin, garbage and recycling: No collection on Monday. Pickup will be one day later if it falls on or after the holiday. The city says all materials must be at the curb by 7 a.m.​ Community recycling centres and transfer stations will be closed.

HSR Bus: Buses will operate on regular Sunday/holiday service on Monday.

GO Transit: Trains and buses are operating on a Saturday schedule.

ATS DARTS: The City of Hamilton ordered its third-party provider of accessible transit to remove about a third of its vehicle fleet from service. For more information check out the city’s website.

Ontario Works: The program, including the Special Supports, will be closed. Phone service will resume on Tuesday.

Recreation centres: Closed on May 23.

Hamilton civic museums: Dundurn National Historic Site, the Hamilton Military Museum and the Hamilton Museum of Steam and Technology will be open on May 23.

Tourism Hamilton visitor information centre: Closed Sunday and Monday.

Hamilton Public Library: All HPL branches are closed. For information on what services are operating, visit the library’s website at hpl.ca.

Social services: Housing services, as well as the Career Development Centre and Special Supports, will be closed on Victoria Day.

Senior centres: These will either be closed or run on a modified (four hour) schedule.

Arenas: Either closed or on a modified schedule.

Animal services: Closed on Monday.

Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum in Mount Hope: Closed. Weekly hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Wednesday to Sunday.

Burlington

Government offices: government locations such as city hall, municipal offices and facilities will be closed Monday.

Administrative services: Services including parks, roads and forestry will be closed on Victoria Day.

Animal Shelter and Control: Closed Monday. Emergencies can be called in to 905-335-3030.

Recreation centres: Indoor drop-in activities such as swimming and gym times are on a reduced schedule over the Victoria Day long weekend. Visit burlington.ca/outdoorplay for more information. The city’s nine splash pads will be opening Saturday, May 21.

Halton Provincial Offences Court: Closed on Monday.

Free parking: Available Monday in the downtown core in municipal lots, on-street and in the parking garage, however, the Waterfront parking lots (east and west) do not provide free parking on statutory holidays. Paid parking, on weekends only, begins at Beachway Park. Reservations are required for Lowville Park.

Burlington Transit: Transit will operate a holiday schedule Monday. The downtown transit terminal, specialized dispatch and the administration office will be closed.

Niagara Region

Government offices: city halls, the Enterprise Centre and administration offices are all closed on Victoria Day.

Parks, recreation and culture services: Administration offices are all closed on May 23.

Open on Monday: Lakeside Park Carousel, Happy Rolph’s Animal Farm, splash pads, Morningstar Mill, Garden City Golf Course, and the Seymour-Hannah Sports and Entertainment Centre

Lakeside Park Carousel, Happy Rolph’s Animal Farm, splash pads, Morningstar Mill, Garden City Golf Course, and the Seymour-Hannah Sports and Entertainment Centre Closed on Monday: St. Catharines Kiwanis Aquatics Centre, arenas, Russell Avenue and Port Weller Community Centres, Dunlop Drive, Port Dalhousie and West St. Catharines older adult centres, Victoria Lawn Cemetery administration office, FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre and Meridian Centre box offices

St. Catharines Museum; Welland Canals Centre: Both facilities will be open Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

St. Catharines Transit; Niagara Falls Transit: Both services will operate on a holiday schedule for Victoria Day.

Welland Transit: No daytime or evening service Monday.

Shopping

Canada Post: No collection or delivery of mail on May 23. However, some post offices operated by the private sector may be open.

Grocery stores: Major grocery stores like Fortinos, Metro, Fresh Co. and No Frills will be closed on Monday.

Shoppers Drug Mart: Many locations will be open on May 23, but not all. Victoria Day hours can be seen on the Shoppers store locator map.

Malls: Most major shopping centres in Hamilton, Burlington, St. Catharines and Niagara Falls will be closed. Other outlets’ hours are as follows:

Eastgate Square: Closed

Lime Ridge Mall: Closed

The Centre on Barton: Most stores will be closed.

The Pen Centre: Closed

Fairview Mall: Closed

Mapleview Centre: Closed

Burlington Centre: Closed

Outlet Collection at Niagara Falls: Open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

CF Toronto Eaton Centre: Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Toronto Premium Outlets in Halton Hills: Open from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Pacific Mall in Toronto: Open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In Toronto, retailers in designated tourist areas such as Yorkville, downtown Yonge, Queen’s Quay West and the Distillery District can stay open, according to City of Toronto bylaws.

Walmart: Most Walmarts in the GTHA will be closed but the Niagara Falls Supercentre on Oakwood Drive will be open on May 23 between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Alcohol

The Beer Store: Some Beer Stores will be open on Victoria Day. They include:

Hamilton

Parkdale Avenue North (at Barton Street)

Barton Street East (at Ottawa Street North)

Fennell Avenue East (at Upper Gage)

Eastgate Square

Barton Street East (at Ferguson Avenue)

Upper James Street (at Stone Chruch Road)

Brantford

Murray Street (at Grey)

King George Road (at Royal Oak Drive)

Market Street South (at Icomm Drive)

Burlington

Guelph Line (at Upper Middle Road)

New Street (at Appleby Line)

LCBO: Stores will be closed.

Tourist destinations

Niagara Falls: Most Niagara Falls attractions will be running on the holiday Monday, including the Whirlpool Aero Car, Journey Behind the Falls, Botanical Gardens, Butterfly Conservatory and all the nature and garden parks and centres. However, some heritage sites like the McKenzie Printery and McFarland House will be closed. Also, some dining spots like the Whirlpool Restaurant and Legends On The Niagara will be closed.

Toronto: Most Toronto attractions will be open on May 23 including:

Ripley’s Aquarium (10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets needed).

Toronto Zoo (9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets needed).

Art Gallery of Ontario (generally closed on Mondays but open for Victoria Day starting at 10:30 a.m. Tickets needed).

Ontario Science Centre (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets required).

Royal Ontario Museum (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets required).

Evergreen Brickworks, Riverdale Farm, High Park Zoo.