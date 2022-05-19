Menu

Politics

Advance voting locations open in Ontario as leaders fan out across the province

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 19, 2022 6:05 am
Click to play video: 'Party leaders focus on momentum following Ontario debate' Party leaders focus on momentum following Ontario debate
WATCH ABOVE: Party leaders focus on momentum following Ontario debate. Matthew Bingley reports.

Advance voting locations open today in Ontario as party leaders fan out across the province to pitch voters on their platforms.

Voting day is officially set for June 2 but people can start casting ballots early as of today.

The advance voting period will run until May 28, with venues open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Read more: Here are the different ways voters can cast a ballot in the Ontario election

New Democrat Leader Andrea Horwath is set to visit northern Ontario today with a jobs announcement in Sault Ste. Marie before a planned afternoon visit with Indigenous leaders in Thunder Bay.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford is scheduled to be in the Niagara Region with expected stops in Niagara-on-the-Lake and St. Catharines.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca is in Mississauga for a scheduled stop, while Green Leader Mike Schreiner is isolating at home after testing positive for COVID-19.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
