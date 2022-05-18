Ontario Green Party leader tests positive for COVID-19

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the party.
In a short statement, Schreiner said he had received a positive result after taking a rapid test on Wednesday evening. He noted he was fully vaccinated.
Schreiner has been campaigning across Ontario ahead of the June 2 provincial election. He took part in a televised debate with Doug Ford, Steven Del Duca and Andrea Horwath — leaders of the PCs, Liberals and NDP respectively — on Monday night.
The Ontario Greens told Global News Schreiner tested negative before the debate and has been taking regular tests through the campaign.
“After close contact with a staff member, I tested positive for COVID-19 via rapid test this evening,” Schreiner said in a statement. “I’m fully vaccinated and am feeling fine. As public health advises, I will self-isolate for a few days and will continue campaigning remotely from home.”
The party said it is “hopeful” in-person events will resume for Schreiner next Tuesday.
Comments