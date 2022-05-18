Ontario Green Party leader tests positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the party.

In a short statement, Schreiner said he had received a positive result after taking a rapid test on Wednesday evening. He noted he was fully vaccinated.

Schreiner has been campaigning across Ontario ahead of the June 2 provincial election. He took part in a televised debate with Doug Ford, Steven Del Duca and Andrea Horwath — leaders of the PCs, Liberals and NDP respectively — on Monday night.

The Ontario Greens told Global News Schreiner tested negative before the debate and has been taking regular tests through the campaign.

“After close contact with a staff member, I tested positive for COVID-19 via rapid test this evening,” Schreiner said in a statement. “I’m fully vaccinated and am feeling fine. As public health advises, I will self-isolate for a few days and will continue campaigning remotely from home.”

Story continues below advertisement

The party said it is “hopeful” in-person events will resume for Schreiner next Tuesday.

After close contact with a staff member, I tested positive for Covid 19 via rapid test this evening. I'm fully vaccinated and am feeling fine. As public health advises, I will self-isolate for a few days and will continue campaigning remotely from home. — Mike Schreiner (@MikeSchreiner) May 19, 2022