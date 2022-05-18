Menu

Politics

Ontario Green Party leader tests positive for COVID-19

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 18, 2022 9:19 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario election: Green’s Schreiner says nurses feel disrespected, overworked' Ontario election: Green’s Schreiner says nurses feel disrespected, overworked
WATCH: Ontario Green Leader Mike Schreiner questioned PC Leader Doug Ford on his work investing in the health-care system, asking him if he had spoken to a nurse lately. He went on to say nurses felt disrespected and overworked. Ford rebuked the question, saying the numbers detailed by Schreiner were wrong and they were investing in hospitals to ensure nurses have a clean place to work.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the party.

In a short statement, Schreiner said he had received a positive result after taking a rapid test on Wednesday evening. He noted he was fully vaccinated.

Read more: ‘Have you talked to a nurse lately?’: Health care at heart of Ontario election debate

Schreiner has been campaigning across Ontario ahead of the June 2 provincial election. He took part in a televised debate with Doug Ford, Steven Del Duca and Andrea Horwath — leaders of the PCs, Liberals and NDP respectively — on Monday night.

The Ontario Greens told Global News Schreiner tested negative before the debate and has been taking regular tests through the campaign.

“After close contact with a staff member, I tested positive for COVID-19 via rapid test this evening,” Schreiner said in a statement. “I’m fully vaccinated and am feeling fine. As public health advises, I will self-isolate for a few days and will continue campaigning remotely from home.”

The party said it is “hopeful” in-person events will resume for Schreiner next Tuesday.

