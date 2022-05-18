2 members of Saskatchewan legislature kicked out of assembly over language

Send this page to someone via email

Two members of the Saskatchewan legislature have been kicked out of the assembly over the language they used during question period and for refusing to apologize.

Independent Nadine Wilson shouted at Trade Minister Jeremy Harrison, asking if he was going to commit another crime.

She later told reporters the crime she was referring to is the government justifying COVID-19 restrictions with the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Wilson left the governing Saskatchewan Party last fall for misrepresenting her COVID-19 vaccination status.

NDP mental health critic Doyle Vermette was also removed from the assembly when he was discussing suicides in the province.

He says Mental Health Minister Everett Hindley doesn’t care about anyone and added in a swear word.

The last time an NDP MLA was kicked out was in 2017 when Trent Wotherspoon called the budget “deceitful.”

Premier Scott Moe says heckling happens in the legislature, but all members need to keep it to a minimum.

“We’re seeing a lot of heckling in there from all sides of the house including the Independent member,” Moe said Wednesday.

“This is a place to debate policy and not personalities. And I think it would do everyone good to pause for a moment and remember that.”