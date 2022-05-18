Police investigating 2nd armed Toronto carjacking in single day

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after another carjacking in Toronto.

In a tweet Wednesday evening, Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Sheppard Avenue East and Ecopark Gate area just before 5:30 p.m.

Officers said two suspects approached in a white car and robbed a man of his vehicle at gunpoint.

Police said a black Toyota Rav 4 was taken.

Officers said the suspects fled in both cars.

According to police, no injuries were reported.

Police said officers are at the scene.

The incident marks the latest in a string of armed carjackings.

At least three other incidents have been reported in as many days, including one incident involving a vehicle belonging to Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Toronto police said they had investigated at least 60 carjacking incidents in 2022 alone.

Police said that marks a significant increase over 2021, when 59 incidents were reported in the entire calendar year.

Earlier on Wednesday, officers said a white Lexus IS 250 AMDT 138 was stolen in the area of Alfred Avenue and Longmore Street near Bayview Station.

