Police investigating 2nd armed Toronto carjacking in single day

Police are investigating after another carjacking in Toronto.
In a tweet Wednesday evening, Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Sheppard Avenue East and Ecopark Gate area just before 5:30 p.m.
Officers said two suspects approached in a white car and robbed a man of his vehicle at gunpoint.
Police said a black Toyota Rav 4 was taken.
Officers said the suspects fled in both cars.
According to police, no injuries were reported.
Police said officers are at the scene.
The incident marks the latest in a string of armed carjackings.
At least three other incidents have been reported in as many days, including one incident involving a vehicle belonging to Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner.
Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Toronto police said they had investigated at least 60 carjacking incidents in 2022 alone.
Police said that marks a significant increase over 2021, when 59 incidents were reported in the entire calendar year.
Earlier on Wednesday, officers said a white Lexus IS 250 AMDT 138 was stolen in the area of Alfred Avenue and Longmore Street near Bayview Station.
Comments