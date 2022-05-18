Miami Dolphins cut loose former Bombers QB Chris Streveler

Send this page to someone via email

A return to the CFL could be in the future for former Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Chris Streveler.

Streveler was placed on waivers by the NFL’s Miami Dolphins on Wednesday.

Roster Moves | We have signed linebacker Melvin Ingram III as an unrestricted free agent from Kansas City and waived quarterback Chris Streveler. pic.twitter.com/C2djF0GfYF — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 18, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

If Streveler is not claimed by another NFL team, he would become a free agent, free to sign with any team north or south of the border.

READ MORE: Streveler cheering on former Bombers teammates from down south

Streveler signed with the Dolphins in February after spending part of last season on the Baltimore Ravens’ practice roster. He also spent parts of two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals.

The 27-year-old played in seven games with the Cards from 2020-2021, when he made 17 of his 25 passes for 141 yards and one touchdown.

READ MORE: CFL labour dispute showing no signs of resolution

Streveler played the 2018 and 2019 seasons in the blue and gold and helped the Bombers win the 2019 Grey Cup.

The Bombers currently have four quarterbacks on their roster, but Streveler’s former offensive coordinator with the Bombers, current Ottawa RedBlacks head coach Paul LaPolice, could also be interested in his services.