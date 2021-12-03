Streveler cheering on former Bombers teammates from down south

Send this page to someone via email

Whether it was his on-field performance or that infamous Grey Cup parade fur coat, former Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Chris Streveler made a lasting impact on the city during his time in blue and gold.

Although he’s now plying his trade down south in the NFL — most recently landing on the practice squad for the Baltimore Ravens after spending time with the Arizona Cardinals — Streveler has nothing but love for his former home on the prairies, and will be supporting the Bombers from afar during Sunday’s West final.

“I just have so much love and appreciation for the people up there,” the quarterback told 680 CJOB.

“I miss those people. I want to get up there and see them — I’m hoping I can soon.

“I wish I could’ve been up there for this game, I know IGF will be rocking. It’s going to be an unbelievable atmosphere and I’m just so excited for that team and that city.”

Streveler said his initial plans to come back and visit Winnipeg after signing with the Cardinals were stymied by the COVID-19 pandemic, but he’s been watching the Bombers steamroll their way to an 11-3 record this year.

“I’m going to be supporting them down here. I’ve been following along very closely this season, and I keep in touch with so many of those guys,” he said.

“They know what to do. They don’t need any encouragement from me. I’m just really excited for them getting the chance to play in the West final at home at IGF.”

Streveler said playing for a raucous Bombers hometown crowd was always something special, and that he fully expects fans to “get extra lit” on Sunday and cheer their team to victory.

And, of course, if the playoffs end with a repeat Bombers championship, a certain fur coat might have to come out of retirement.

“Someone’s got to bring it out, because it ain’t gonna be me. If there’s a parade, it might be even better than the last one because of everything that’s happened. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Someone's got to bring it out, because it ain't gonna be me. If there's a parade, it might be even better than the last one because of everything that's happened.

“I just love that city and they love their Bombers.”

