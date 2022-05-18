‘The community has been unbelievable’: Ukrainian family settling in with N.B. hosts

Send this page to someone via email

The Bakum family is enjoying their stay in an Irishtown home after fleeing their hometown of Kharkiv, Ukraine.

In mid-may, Tamara Bakum, along with her daughter Viktoria, her two grand daughters and dog Chiquita, arrived at the home of Tamara’s high school classmate Olga Polnitsky, and Polnitsky’s husband Gary Castator.

They’re staying in the couple’s basement while they wait to move into a new apartment in early June.

“Obviously when you have a lot of people in one house, a small house like this, it can become a little bit challenging but overall it’s worked out well,” Castator said on Wednesday.

Castator and Polnitsky are acting as guarantors on the apartment, with rent being paid by donations to their online fundraising campaign. The furniture is being provided by members of the community.

“The community has been unbelievable,” Castator said. “Right now my garage is full of beds and stuff like that.”

He said neighbours were quick to donate clothes and toys for the young girls.

They’re hoping Viktoria and Tamara will be able to find work as soon as possible, though both speak limited English. They will be taking second-language English classes through the Multicultural Association of the Greater Moncton Area.

Castator, who does not speak any Ukrainian, has been able to form a bond with the family despite the language barrier.

“Lately we’ve been playing a game on the kitchen table. I bring a bottle of change out, and I’m taking them through money, the different types of coins, you know the pictures on the back, like a Loon for a Loonie,” he said.

Between finding employment, learning English, and enrolling her children in school, Viktoria Bakum has many daunting tasks ahead of her as she settles in New Brunswick.

She said she was taken off guard by the warm reception she’s received from strangers in Canada, and is grateful to be here.

“Thank you, we appreciate your support, your donations, and your smile,” she said on Wednesday