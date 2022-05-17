Menu

Canada

Waterloo Regional Chair Karen Redman will seek second term in office

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 17, 2022 4:07 pm
Karen Redman. View image in full screen
Karen Redman. Facebook

Waterloo’s Regional Chair Karen Redman has officially filed her papers and will seek re-election this fall when Ontario holds its municipal elections.

Redman is seeking a second term, after winning 62 per cent of the votes in 2018, in a race to replace the retired Ken Seiling who had held the seat since 1985.

Read more: Cambridge Counc. Jan Liggett to challege Mayor Kathryn McGarry in fall election

Redman is a well-known politician in the area, having served as a Liberal MP for Kitchener Centre from 1997 until 2008 as well as having spent time as a school board trustee, Kitchener city councillor and Waterloo Region Councillor in the 1980s and 1990s.

So far, Narine Dat Sookram is Redman’s sole competitor in the race to be Regional Chair although it is still early as potential candidates have until Aug. 19 with the election set to take place on Oct. 24 (not to be confused with the provincial elections taking place on June 2.)

Sookram also ran as an NDP candidate in the Kitchener—Conestoga riding during last year’s federal election.

Read more: Nominations open for municipal elections in Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo

Redman joins Cambridge Mayor Kathryn McGarry as area leaders who have declared that they will seek re-election in October.

Waterloo Mayor Dave Jaworsky has said he is retiring from office while Kitchener Mayor has yet to declare what his plans will be.

Click to play video: 'Recap and reaction of Ontario Provincial Election debate' Recap and reaction of Ontario Provincial Election debate
Recap and reaction of Ontario Provincial Election debate
