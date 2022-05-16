Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Regina police seek youths involved in bear-spray incident at school playground

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted May 16, 2022 6:36 pm
Two Regina men are facing charges after a Monday morning weapons incident.
Two Regina teens were sprayed with bear mace at a school playground by three youth males. Police are requesting for any information from the public on this matter. File/ Global News

Regina police are investigating after two teens were sprayed with bear mace at a Regina school playground in the 1100 block of Princess Street Friday.

Read more: Police request public help concerning investigation of Southland Mall jewelry store robbery

The Regina Police Service (RPS) said the incident occurred May 13 after 3:30 p.m. when the victims, aged 15 and 16, were approached by three unknown males and were sprayed with a substance that caused an instant burning sensation to the eyes, nose and throat.

“The victims didn’t get a good look at the suspects and could only describe them as three male youths, completely dressed in black, including black masks,” police said in a media release. “It’s alleged one of the suspects used the bear spray while the other two suspects stood behind him.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Regina police arrest 2 men after firearm found near ‘suspicious vehicle’

The two victims were given first-aid and then assessed by paramedics.

Police are requesting assistance from the public. Anyone who may have information that could assist police is asked to contact RPS at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Regina police investigating bear spray incident at QCX' Regina police investigating bear spray incident at QCX
Regina police investigating bear spray incident at QCX – Aug 22, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagInvestigation tagRegina News tagRegina Police Service tagBear Spray tagPublic Assistance tagschool playground tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers