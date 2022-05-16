Regina police seek youths involved in bear-spray incident at school playground

Send this page to someone via email

Regina police are investigating after two teens were sprayed with bear mace at a Regina school playground in the 1100 block of Princess Street Friday.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) said the incident occurred May 13 after 3:30 p.m. when the victims, aged 15 and 16, were approached by three unknown males and were sprayed with a substance that caused an instant burning sensation to the eyes, nose and throat.

“The victims didn’t get a good look at the suspects and could only describe them as three male youths, completely dressed in black, including black masks,” police said in a media release. “It’s alleged one of the suspects used the bear spray while the other two suspects stood behind him.”

The two victims were given first-aid and then assessed by paramedics.

Police are requesting assistance from the public. Anyone who may have information that could assist police is asked to contact RPS at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

