Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police request public help concerning investigation of Southland Mall jewelry store robbery

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted May 10, 2022 9:42 pm
A Regina Police shoulder patch. View image in full screen
Regina Police Service are requesting for the public's assistance in locating a man who robbed a jewelry store located at the Southland Mall. Connor O'Donovan / Global News

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking the public’s assistance with any information that could help solve a jewelry store robbery.

The incident occurred at a business located in the Southland Mall on May 10, 2022, at approximately 11:10 a.m.

Read more: Regina police arrest 2 men after firearm found near ‘suspicious vehicle’

Police were dispatched to a business at the mall for a report of a theft and learned an unknown man entered a jewelry store and immediately walked to the back wall to a display of gold chains.

“The suspect grabbed several chains, stuffed them in a bag and left the store,” stated police in a press release.

“The suspect then fled via the Mall exit near the Library branch and it’s believed he fled in a taxi, but only went a short distance before running away.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Regina police requesting public’s assistance in recent robbery

Police were given a description of the man who appeared to be about 25-40 years old, about five-feet-eight-inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds, with dark hair, tanned skin, wearing a toque, grey hoodie and black pants.

This case is under investigation.

RPS are asking anyone with information that could help solve this case to contact police at 306-777-6364 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Woman alleges racism at Regina Walmart; retailer calls claims ‘unsubstantiated’' Woman alleges racism at Regina Walmart; retailer calls claims ‘unsubstantiated’
Woman alleges racism at Regina Walmart; retailer calls claims ‘unsubstantiated’
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagRobbery tagInvestigation tagRegina News tagRegina Police Service tagPublic Assistance tagJewelry Store Robbery tagSouthland Mall tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers