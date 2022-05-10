Police request public help concerning investigation of Southland Mall jewelry store robbery

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking the public’s assistance with any information that could help solve a jewelry store robbery.

The incident occurred at a business located in the Southland Mall on May 10, 2022, at approximately 11:10 a.m.

Police were dispatched to a business at the mall for a report of a theft and learned an unknown man entered a jewelry store and immediately walked to the back wall to a display of gold chains.

“The suspect grabbed several chains, stuffed them in a bag and left the store,” stated police in a press release.

“The suspect then fled via the Mall exit near the Library branch and it’s believed he fled in a taxi, but only went a short distance before running away.”

Police were given a description of the man who appeared to be about 25-40 years old, about five-feet-eight-inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds, with dark hair, tanned skin, wearing a toque, grey hoodie and black pants.

This case is under investigation.

RPS are asking anyone with information that could help solve this case to contact police at 306-777-6364 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

