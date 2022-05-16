Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Two passengers airlifted to London, Ont. hospital after collision in South Bruce

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted May 16, 2022 1:45 pm
opp patch View image in full screen
South Bruce Ontario Provincial Police responded to the scene of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Concession 10 at Bruce County Road 7 in Huron Township on May 15, 2022. The Canadian Press file

On May 15, around 3:45 p.m., South Bruce Ontario Provincial Police responded to the scene of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Concession 10 at Bruce County Road 7 in Huron Township.

Two passengers from the same vehicle were transported to London hospital by Air Ambulance for serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Trending Stories

Read more: London police arrest suspects after pickup truck rear-ends school bus

The investigation is ongoing.

South Bruce OPP are requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagInvestigation tagCar crash tagcollison tagLondon hospital tagTwo Vehicle tagHuron Township tagSouth Bruce Ontario tagAir Abulance tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers