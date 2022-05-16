Two passengers airlifted to London, Ont. hospital after collision in South Bruce

Send this page to someone via email

On May 15, around 3:45 p.m., South Bruce Ontario Provincial Police responded to the scene of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Concession 10 at Bruce County Road 7 in Huron Township.

Two passengers from the same vehicle were transported to London hospital by Air Ambulance for serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

South Bruce OPP are requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).