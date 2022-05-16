2 Halifax men charged with attempted murder

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Two men have been charged with attempted murder following an incident in Halifax this weekend.

In a release, Halifax Regional Police said officers responded to a report of an injured person in the 0-100 block of Rufus Avenue at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

A man had allegedly been assaulted by two men who were known to him.

“The victim was transported to hospital for treatment of what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries,” the release said.

Officers arrested the two suspects without incident at a nearby residence.

Nathaniel Logan Muise, 27, and Adrian Eric Muise, 32, are facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Story continues below advertisement

They are scheduled to appear in provincial court Monday.