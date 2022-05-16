Menu

Crime

2 Halifax men charged with attempted murder

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted May 16, 2022 1:09 pm
A close up shot of a Halifax Regional Police Car View image in full screen
Two men have been charged with attempted murder following an incident in Halifax this weekend. File/Global News

Two men have been charged with attempted murder following an incident in Halifax this weekend.

In a release, Halifax Regional Police said officers responded to a report of an injured person in the 0-100 block of Rufus Avenue at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

A man had allegedly been assaulted by two men who were known to him.

Read more: 2 suspects in custody after weapons complaint in Halifax’s west end

“The victim was transported to hospital for treatment of what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries,” the release said.

Officers arrested the two suspects without incident at a nearby residence.

Nathaniel Logan Muise, 27, and Adrian Eric Muise, 32, are facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

They are scheduled to appear in provincial court Monday.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Halifax Regional Police tagHalifax crime tagattempted murder charge tagAdrian Eric Muise tagHalifax attempted murder tagHalifax charges tagNathaniel Logan Muise tag

