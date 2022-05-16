2 Halifax men charged with attempted murder

Two men have been charged with attempted murder following an incident in Halifax this weekend.
In a release, Halifax Regional Police said officers responded to a report of an injured person in the 0-100 block of Rufus Avenue at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
A man had allegedly been assaulted by two men who were known to him.
“The victim was transported to hospital for treatment of what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries,” the release said.
Officers arrested the two suspects without incident at a nearby residence.
Nathaniel Logan Muise, 27, and Adrian Eric Muise, 32, are facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
They are scheduled to appear in provincial court Monday.
