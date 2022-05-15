Menu

Crime

2 suspects in custody after weapons complaint in Halifax’s west end

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 15, 2022 8:54 am
Click to play video: '‘Strong’ girl recovering after Halifax shooting' ‘Strong’ girl recovering after Halifax shooting
The resident of a Halifax home where an 11-year-old girl was struck by a bullet Tuesday night, says the girl is recovering, but the incident was a nightmare. So far, no arrests have been made and there are no suspects in the case, but Const. John MacLeod said police are reaching out to the public – Apr 13, 2022

One person is in hospital and two suspects are in police custody after an altercation in Halifax’s West End.

Police were called to Rufus Avenue shortly before 7:30 p.m. Saturday for reports of an assault, possibly with a weapon.

Read more: RCMP say 35-year-old man dead after car crash in N.S.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering with what are described as non-life-threatening edged weapon injuries.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police closed off the area for several hours as they investigated, eventually taking two suspects into custody.

The Criminal Investigative Division has taken control of the case.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
