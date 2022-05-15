2 suspects in custody after weapons complaint in Halifax’s west end

Send this page to someone via email

One person is in hospital and two suspects are in police custody after an altercation in Halifax’s West End.

Police were called to Rufus Avenue shortly before 7:30 p.m. Saturday for reports of an assault, possibly with a weapon.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering with what are described as non-life-threatening edged weapon injuries.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police closed off the area for several hours as they investigated, eventually taking two suspects into custody.

The Criminal Investigative Division has taken control of the case.

