World

Buffalo mass shooting was act of domestic terrorism, attorney for victim’s family says

By Eric Stober Global News
Posted May 16, 2022 12:42 pm
Click to play video: 'Learning about the lives lost in Buffalo supermarket shooting' Learning about the lives lost in Buffalo supermarket shooting
WATCH: Learning about the lives lost in Buffalo supermarket shooting

A civil rights activist and attorney representing the family of one of the victims of the Buffalo supermarket mass shooting said the incident was an “act of domestic terrorism.”

“What happened on Saturday was an act of domestic terrorism,” Benjamin Crump said Monday during a press conference. “We have to define it as such.”

Read more: Buffalo supermarket mass shooting — Here’s what we know so far

On Saturday, 18-year-old Payton Gendron was arrested and accused of killing at least 10 and injuring three at Tops Friendly Market in a predominantly Black neighbourhood in Buffalo, N.Y.

Investigators believe Gendron specifically researched the demographics of the population around the supermarket before targetting it.

The shooting is currently being investigated as a federal hate crime and a case of racially-motivated violent extremism.

Gendron allegedly wrote a 180-page manifesto before the attack outlining his racist views, including the “Great Replacement” conspiracy theory that asserts whites are being replaced by minorities in the U.S. and in other countries.

Read more: What is white replacement theory? Police probe conspiracy’s role in Buffalo shooting

Crump on Monday said others are pushing such a theory on young people in America, which is “indoctrinating their minds to go out and commit violence.”

Crump also called out politicians “who are trying to use fear to inspire their base,” calling them “accomplices to this murder.”

“Even though they may not have pulled the trigger, they did load the gun for this white supremacist,” he said.

Click to play video: 'Buffalo residents mourn victims of supermarket shooting' Buffalo residents mourn victims of supermarket shooting
Buffalo residents mourn victims of supermarket shooting

Crump is one of the attorneys representing the family of Ruth Whitfield, who was killed on Saturday. Whitfield, 86, was the mother of former Buffalo fire commissioner Garnell Whitfield and stopped at Tops on her way home from visiting her husband of 68 years in a nursing home.

Crump spoke Monday with Whitfield’s family near him, visibly grieving. He said Whitfield was a “great lady” and a “hero for this community.”

Garnell said after Crump that Ruth had given herself to her family when she had nothing else to give.

“Part of us is gone,” he said. “Senselessly taken from us by hate.”

