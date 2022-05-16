Interrupter clause being invoked tonight for gas prices in Nova Scotia

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board says it is invoking its interrupter clause to adjust the cost of gasoline at midnight on Monday.

This comes just three days after gas prices reached a new high — reaching $2 per litre in some parts of the province.

Nova Scotians saw a 7.6-cent increase Friday, bringing the minimum price for a litre of regular unleaded self-serve gas to 198.5 cents in the Halifax area. Cape Bretoners continue to pay the most for gas, now at 200.5 cents per litre, though that’s set to change overnight.

“This change is necessary due to significant shifts in the market price of gasoline,” said NSUARB in a release.

It did not say whether prices would go up or down, but prices across the country have smashed records in recent weeks.

Diesel will not be affected by the interrupter clause, though it already rose on Friday by 4.5 cents.

The higher prices come in part because of supply chain disruptions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as well as the reopening of the economy leading to a higher demand for gasoline.

— With files from Alex Cooke.