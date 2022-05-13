Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Gas prices in N.S. hovering around $2 per litre after latest surge at pumps

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted May 13, 2022 7:57 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: May 13' Global News Morning Halifax: May 13
The online edition of Global News Morning with Alyse Hand and Eilish Bonang on Global Halifax.

Gas prices have reached a new high in Nova Scotia after another steep increase overnight, reaching $2 per litre in some parts of the province.

After a 7.6-cent increase Friday, the minimum price for a litre of regular unleaded self-serve gas now ranges between 198.5 cents in the Halifax area to 200.5 cents in the Cape Breton area.

Diesel also rose by 4.5 cents, with prices ranging between 245.8 cents per litre in the Halifax area to 247.8 cents in the Cape Breton area.

Trending Stories

Read more: N.B. premier declares revenue from record gas prices will go back to public

Gas prices across the country have smashed records in recent weeks.

The higher prices come in part because of supply chain disruptions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as well as the reopening of the economy leading to a higher demand for gasoline.

Story continues below advertisement

In New Brunswick, the maximum price of gasoline moved over $2 per litre for the first time on Thursday morning. The minimum price for gas on P.E.I. is also now above $2 per litre.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova Scotia tagCost of Living tagFuel Prices tagNova Scotia Utility and Review Board tagNSUARB tagNova Scotia Gas Prices taggas prices rise taggas prices halifax tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers