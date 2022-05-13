Gas prices in N.S. hovering around $2 per litre after latest surge at pumps

Send this page to someone via email

Gas prices have reached a new high in Nova Scotia after another steep increase overnight, reaching $2 per litre in some parts of the province.

After a 7.6-cent increase Friday, the minimum price for a litre of regular unleaded self-serve gas now ranges between 198.5 cents in the Halifax area to 200.5 cents in the Cape Breton area.

Diesel also rose by 4.5 cents, with prices ranging between 245.8 cents per litre in the Halifax area to 247.8 cents in the Cape Breton area.

Gas prices across the country have smashed records in recent weeks.

The higher prices come in part because of supply chain disruptions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as well as the reopening of the economy leading to a higher demand for gasoline.

In New Brunswick, the maximum price of gasoline moved over $2 per litre for the first time on Thursday morning. The minimum price for gas on P.E.I. is also now above $2 per litre.