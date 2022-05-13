Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man in life-threatening condition following stabbing at Main Street subway station

By Kabi Moulitharan Global News
Posted May 13, 2022 7:33 pm
Click to play video: 'Safety concerns grow following random acts of violence on TTC' Safety concerns grow following random acts of violence on TTC
WATCH ABOVE: The City is working with Toronto Police to increase officer visibility following two violent incidents on the Toronto Transit Commission this week. Erica Vella reports – Apr 22, 2022

A man has been sent to hospital with serious injuries following a stabbing at a Toronto subway station.

In a tweet issued by Toronto police, emergency crews were called to Main Street subway station shortly before 7 p.m. Friday.

There were reports of a confrontation before the stabbing occurred, police said.

Toronto paramedics told Global News that a man in his 20s was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Read more: Woman pushed onto subway tracks in Toronto sues TTC for $1M

The suspects fled the scene, police added.

The circumstances leading up to the incident is unclear at this time.

Story continues below advertisement

A suspect description has not been released.

According to the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC), buses have been diverted to Victoria Park station.

Read more: Toronto police seek to identify suspects after stabbing at Main Street Station

This comes following a recent string of violent incidents on Toronto transit.

Trending Stories

On April 16, investigators responded to a robbery and stabbing altercation at the same subway station.

A victim engaged in an argument with two men inside Main Street subway station, before exiting the building, according to police. When he left, the two men followed him and a “physical altercation” took place.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers said one of the men stabbed the victim and stole his phone before they returned to the subway station, followed by the victim. Police said the victim was then stabbed a second time and the men fled the scene.

On April 19, a man was stabbed in the neck at St. George Subway station.

More to come. 

– with files from Isaac Callan 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagStabbing tagToronto crime tagToronto Transit Commission tagSubway tagToronto Stabbing tagToronto Subway tagMan stabbed tagMain Street Subway Station tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers