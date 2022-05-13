Man in life-threatening condition following stabbing at Main Street subway station

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been sent to hospital with serious injuries following a stabbing at a Toronto subway station.

In a tweet issued by Toronto police, emergency crews were called to Main Street subway station shortly before 7 p.m. Friday.

There were reports of a confrontation before the stabbing occurred, police said.

Toronto paramedics told Global News that a man in his 20s was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.

The suspects fled the scene, police added.

The circumstances leading up to the incident is unclear at this time.

A suspect description has not been released.

According to the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC), buses have been diverted to Victoria Park station.

This comes following a recent string of violent incidents on Toronto transit.

On April 16, investigators responded to a robbery and stabbing altercation at the same subway station.

A victim engaged in an argument with two men inside Main Street subway station, before exiting the building, according to police. When he left, the two men followed him and a “physical altercation” took place.

Officers said one of the men stabbed the victim and stole his phone before they returned to the subway station, followed by the victim. Police said the victim was then stabbed a second time and the men fled the scene.

On April 19, a man was stabbed in the neck at St. George Subway station.

More to come.

– with files from Isaac Callan