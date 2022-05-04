Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto police seek to identify suspects after stabbing at Main Street Station

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 4, 2022 6:19 pm
Man (#2) wanted in robbery investigation. View image in full screen
Man (#2) wanted in robbery investigation. TPS/Handout

Toronto police have released images of two men wanted in connection with a robbery and stabbing that took place in April.

In a press release, police said officers responded to a knife call in the area of Main Street and Danforth Avenue at around 6:52 p.m., on April 16.

A victim engaged in an argument with two men inside Main Street subway station, before exiting the building, according to police. When he left, the two men followed him and a “physical altercation” took place.

Trending Stories

Read more: 2 teens charged after stabbing outside Toronto high school: police

Officers said one of the men stabbed the victim and stole his phone before they returned to the subway station, followed by the victim. Police said the victim was then stabbed a second time and the men fled the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Both suspects are men in their early 20s. One wore a black winter jacket, black hoodie, red pants and black shoes during the alleged incident. The other wore a black winter vest, red long sleeved shirt, black pants and red shoes, police said.

Police said the men are believed to be violent and dangerous.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagTTC tagToronto Stabbing tagTPS tagMain Street tagDanforth Avenue tagToronto Subway tagMain Street Subway Station tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers