Toronto police seek to identify suspects after stabbing at Main Street Station

Toronto police have released images of two men wanted in connection with a robbery and stabbing that took place in April.

In a press release, police said officers responded to a knife call in the area of Main Street and Danforth Avenue at around 6:52 p.m., on April 16.

A victim engaged in an argument with two men inside Main Street subway station, before exiting the building, according to police. When he left, the two men followed him and a “physical altercation” took place.

Officers said one of the men stabbed the victim and stole his phone before they returned to the subway station, followed by the victim. Police said the victim was then stabbed a second time and the men fled the scene.

Both suspects are men in their early 20s. One wore a black winter jacket, black hoodie, red pants and black shoes during the alleged incident. The other wore a black winter vest, red long sleeved shirt, black pants and red shoes, police said.

Police said the men are believed to be violent and dangerous.