Fire

Ottawa to announce support for B.C. ahead of upcoming wildfire season

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 13, 2022 12:13 pm
The Village of Lytton on May 12, 2022 View image in full screen
The Village of Lytton on May 12, 2022, nearly a year after a deadly wildfire roared through the community. John Hua / Global News

Federal officials will provide an update on how Ottawa will help B.C. prepare for this year’s wildfire season.

A number of federal and provincial ministers will be available Friday for the announcement in Vancouver which will be live-streamed above and on BC1 starting at 10:45 a.m. PT.

Read more: Bill Blair visits fire-razed Lytton, B.C. to ‘assure’ residents federal relief is coming

At least 1,500 fires burned more than 850,000 hectares in 2021, which was the third-worst year on record.

A cooler, damper start to 2022 has eased early wildfire worries but officials say they are closely watching the Okanagan, Thompson-Nicola and Peace regions as conditions start to warm up.

Click to play video: 'Federal Public Safety Minister Bill Blair visits Lytton' Federal Public Safety Minister Bill Blair visits Lytton
Federal Public Safety Minister Bill Blair visits Lytton

Canada’s minister of emergency preparedness Bill Blair visited the fire-razed village of Lytton Thursday, assuring residents that federal relief dollars are on the way.

The community is still in the process of debris cleanup and removal, nearly one year after the deadly disaster.

Read more: Lytton debris removal delays a result of archaeological importance, costing issues

“I came here to assure the mayor, the councillors and community that we are working as expeditiously as possible to get money to the province so they can get money to this community,” Blair said.

Click to play video: 'BC Wildfire Service releases first seasonal outlook of 2022' BC Wildfire Service releases first seasonal outlook of 2022
BC Wildfire Service releases first seasonal outlook of 2022

On June 30, 2021, a massive and unrelenting fire forced about 300 people to evacuate Lytton, and watch as the flames destroyed houses, a health centre, a post office, the grocery store and more.

Two people died, more were injured, and many residents remain scattered in hotels, with family, or in the handful of homes still standing within the community.

“I relayed to him our most urgent priorities and I feel confident that by September, our residents will be able to go back to their homes and that the village will be well on its way to being rebuilt,” Lytton Mayor Jan Polderman said, after touring with the minister.

“We’re sort of faced with the issue of our residents wanting to be back yesterday, yet as a village, we’re looking to be a town that is going to be here for 100 years. Those two objectives sort of clash at times.”

This story will be updated following the announcement at 10:45 a.m. PT

