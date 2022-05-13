SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Quebec adds 30 COVID-19 deaths as province set to lift mask mandate

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted May 13, 2022 11:08 am
Click to play video: 'Quebec heading in ‘right direction’ days before mask mandate drops, top doctor says' Quebec heading in ‘right direction’ days before mask mandate drops, top doctor says
Quebec's interim public health director believes Quebec is on the right track as it prepares to lift the mask mandate and other restrictions. Dr. Luc Boileau says it comes at the right time, as hospitalizations are down and the health-care labour shortage is looking up. Olivia O'Malley reports.

Quebec recorded 30 new deaths associated with the COVID-19 health crisis Friday as the province prepares to ease its mask mandate this weekend.

Pandemic-related hospitalizations stood at 1,754, a net drop of 67. In the last day, there were 92 admissions and 159 discharges.

There were 59 patients with the disease in intensive care units, a decrease of one.

The province reported 900 new official cases of the novel coronavirus based on PCR testing, which remains limited to certain groups.

Government-run screening sites administered 13,310 tests on Wednesday, the latest day for which that information is available.

Read more: Quebec headed in ‘right direction’ as COVID-19 indicators fall, top doctor says

Officials say the results of 224 rapid tests were declared by the general population in the last day, including 182 positive results.

The COVID-19 vaccination campaign issued another 20,365 doses in the past 24 hours for more than 19.7 million shots to date.

The daily tally showed 6,115 health-care workers were off the job for pandemic-related reasons, down 297 from the previous day.

Quebec’s official caseload reached 1,056,177 in the latest roundup. The death toll, meanwhile, stood at 15,256.

The update comes as the province’s broad mask mandate will come to an end starting Saturday. They are still recommended in public places, notably for seniors and vulnerable people.

Masks will continue to be required on public transit and in certain health-care settings, including hospitals and long-term care centres.

