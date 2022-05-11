Quebec registers 23 new COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations fall by 54

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec recorded another 23 deaths associated with the COVID-19 health crisis as hospital numbers continued to fall Wednesday.

Pandemic-related hospitalizations stood at 1,847, a net drop of 54. In the last day, there were 111 admissions and 165 discharges across the province.

There were 62 patients being treated for the disease in intensive care units, a decrease of four.

Quebec also reported 1,101 new novel coronavirus cases. This is only a partial portrait of the situation since PCR screening is limited to certain groups.

Officials say 16,440 tests were administered at government-run sites.

Meanwhile, the population declared the results of 259 self tests in the latest update. Of those rapid tests, 198 were positive.

The province doled out another 18,786 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours. More than 19.6 million shots have been given to date.

As of Wednesday, 6,511 health-care workers were absent from work due to the virus. That is down from 13,000 in mid-April.

Quebec has seen 1,054,510 official cases over the course of the pandemic while the death toll has reached 15,201.

Interim public health director Dr. Luc Boileau will hold a briefing on the situation at 1 p.m. in Montreal.

— with files from The Canadian Press