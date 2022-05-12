Temporary sidewalk installed where 14-year-old girl was killed by dump truck in Burnaby

Send this page to someone via email

A construction company has created a temporary sidewalk near the scene where a 14-year-old girl was hit and killed by a dump truck in Burnaby on May 5.

Ledingham McAllister and Marcon Construction said in a joint statement they used asphalt barriers to build the sidewalk on a portion of the south side of 11th Avenue, from 17th to 18th Street.

It’s about 100 metres away from where the fatal collision happened on May 5 – that part of the street contains a memorial for the girl.

The construction company had been working on a project in the area at the time.

They recently provided new security camera footage to the Burnaby RCMP.

The tape apparently shows a neighbourhood dog “running out of its yard and startling the victim who then tragically ran onto the road,” the company said in a Monday statement.

The truck driver works for one of its trade partners, the company has said.

Burnaby RCMP has said it’s still examining all factors that may have contributed to the incident. Speed and impairment are not believed to be among them.

The Mounties said they’re aware a dog had been in the area at the time, but there is no indication it was behaving dangerously or had previously been the subject of any police complaints.