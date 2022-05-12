Quebec registers 25 new COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations continue to drop

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec registered 25 new deaths linked to COVID-19 as pandemic-related hospitalizations dropped by 26 on Thursday.

There were 1,821 patients being treated for the disease in hospitals across the province following 117 admissions and 143 discharges.

Intensive care unit cases stood at 60, a decrease of two.

The province also reported 767 new novel coronavirus infections. The official count is based on PCR testing, which is only accessible to certain groups like teachers.

Officials say 15,577 tests were given at government-run testing sites on Tuesday, the most recent day for which that information is available.

Quebecers also declared the results of 312 additional rapid tests on the province’s online portal. Of those, 252 were positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, 18,557 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were doled out in a 24-hour period. More than 19.7 million shots have been administered to date.

The number of health-care workers off the job for pandemic-related reasons dropped by 99 in the past day. As of Thursday, 6,412 employees were absent.

Since the start of the health crisis, the province has recorded 1,055,277 official cases and 15,226 deaths.