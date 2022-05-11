Avian flu detected on Vancouver Island in small Comox Valley poultry flock

Send this page to someone via email

A small poultry flock in British Columbia’s Comox Valley has tested positive for the avian flu, the first case on Vancouver Island.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency said in a release that the H5N1 virus has now been found in seven flocks across the province.

It said the infected location has been placed under quarantine and the Ministry of Agriculture has notified producers within a 12-kilometre radius about the positive test result.

2:22 New B.C. avian flu cases highlight the risk to backyard flocks New B.C. avian flu cases highlight the risk to backyard flocks – Apr 29, 2022

The agency says it presumes the flu spreads through contact with infected migrating wild birds and is reminding owners to reduce human access to the flock and increase cleaning of clothing and footwear when entering areas where they are housed.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: British Columbians asked to remove bird feeders due to avian flu outbreak

B.C. has extended its order for all commercial poultry operators with more than 100 birds to move their flocks indoors until June 13.

Avian flu cases have been confirmed in several other provinces, but no infections have been detected in humans.