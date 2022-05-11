Menu

Health

Avian flu detected on Vancouver Island in small Comox Valley poultry flock

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 11, 2022 10:01 pm
B.C. poultry and egg farmers increase safety measures to protect their birds from avian flu
B.C. farmers are taking extra precautions to protect their birds from a highly contagious strain of avian flu. B.C. egg farmer and president of the B.C. Egg Producer Association Mark Seimens talks to Global News Morning about the protective measures being put in place to prevent the virus from spreading further.

A small poultry flock in British Columbia’s Comox Valley has tested positive for the avian flu, the first case on Vancouver Island.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency said in a release that the H5N1 virus has now been found in seven flocks across the province.

Read more: Deadly avian flu wipes out poultry flock at farm in Burton, B.C.

It said the infected location has been placed under quarantine and the Ministry of Agriculture has notified producers within a 12-kilometre radius about the positive test result.

New B.C. avian flu cases highlight the risk to backyard flocks
New B.C. avian flu cases highlight the risk to backyard flocks – Apr 29, 2022

The agency says it presumes the flu spreads through contact with infected migrating wild birds and is reminding owners to reduce human access to the flock and increase cleaning of clothing and footwear when entering areas where they are housed.

Read more: British Columbians asked to remove bird feeders due to avian flu outbreak

B.C. has extended its order for all commercial poultry operators with more than 100 birds to move their flocks indoors until June 13.

Avian flu cases have been confirmed in several other provinces, but no infections have been detected in humans.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
