Crime

Woman charged in connection with stabbing death in central Edmonton

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted May 11, 2022 7:52 pm
File: The side of an Edmonton Police Service vehicle in winter. View image in full screen
File: The side of an Edmonton Police Service vehicle in winter. Global News

A 28-year-old woman has been charged in connection with the death of a 31-year-old man in central Edmonton earlier this month.

In a news release issued Wednesday, the Edmonton Police Service said Laura Blowers has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Harley Norman.

Norman was found injured in the area of 105 Street and 111 Avenue on Sunday, May 1 at about 11:30 a.m. after police officers received a call about a weapon in the area. Police have not disclosed where he was found. He was taken to hospital where he later died of his injuries.

READ MORE: Edmonton’s homicide unit takes over investigation after man dies in hospital

Police said an autopsy was conducted on May 4 which determined Norman died from “a single stab wound.”

According to police, transit peace officers with the City of Edmonton found Blowers in the area of 106 Avenue and 95 Street on Monday, May 2, and then contacted police. Police did not explain whether Blowers was already a suspect at that point but said the peace officers recognized her.

“Police are not looking for any additional suspects,” the EPS said.

