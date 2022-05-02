Menu

Crime

Edmonton’s homicide unit takes over investigation after man dies in hospital

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted May 2, 2022 8:28 am
EPS generic vehicle stock photo Edmonton police vehicle View image in full screen
File: A photo of a Edmonton Police Service vehicle. Global News

A man died from his injuries Sunday morning and Edmonton police are now investigating the suspicious death as a homicide.

EPS were called to the northwest area of 105 Street and 111 Avenue around 11:30 a.m. for a weapons complaint.

According to a news release, a man was transported to hospital by EMS and later died from his injuries. Police did not explain the extent of the man’s injuries.

Homicide detectives have since taken over the case.

Trending Stories

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

