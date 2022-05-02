Edmonton’s homicide unit takes over investigation after man dies in hospital

A man died from his injuries Sunday morning and Edmonton police are now investigating the suspicious death as a homicide.
EPS were called to the northwest area of 105 Street and 111 Avenue around 11:30 a.m. for a weapons complaint.
According to a news release, a man was transported to hospital by EMS and later died from his injuries. Police did not explain the extent of the man’s injuries.
Homicide detectives have since taken over the case.
An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.
