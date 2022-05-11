70-year-old woman dead following Ottawa collision: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal crash that took in place in Ottawa on Tuesday.

In a press release, Ottawa police said its collision unit was appealing for witnesses after two vehicles collided around 12:24 p.m. on Tuesday.

The collision took place around the Hunt Club Road and Cahill Drive intersection, according to police. One of the drivers — a 70-year-old woman — was rushed to hospital and later pronounced dead.

A 28-year-old woman from Ottawa, driving the other vehicle, was also taken to hospital. Police said she had non-life threatening injuries.

Ottawa police are appealing for members of the public who witnessed the collision, or who may have video footage, to speak to police or contact Crime Stoppers.

