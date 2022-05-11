Menu

Traffic

70-year-old woman dead following Ottawa collision: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 11, 2022 3:41 pm
RELATED: Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Interim Ottawa Police Chief Steve Bell said the force learned "a lot" in managing protests in the city following the previous trucker convoy occupation. This upcoming weekend, up to 400 motorcycles are expected to demonstrate in Ottawa in what they call the "Rolling Thunder" protest, with several rallies planned on Parliament Hill – Apr 28, 2022

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal crash that took in place in Ottawa on Tuesday.

In a press release, Ottawa police said its collision unit was appealing for witnesses after two vehicles collided around 12:24 p.m. on Tuesday.

The collision took place around the Hunt Club Road and Cahill Drive intersection, according to police. One of the drivers — a 70-year-old woman — was rushed to hospital and later pronounced dead.

Read more: City of Ottawa recovers stolen $558,000 after fraud scheme involving Salvation Army

A 28-year-old woman from Ottawa, driving the other vehicle, was also taken to hospital. Police said she had non-life threatening injuries.

Ottawa police are appealing for members of the public who witnessed the collision, or who may have video footage, to speak to police or contact Crime Stoppers.

