Comments

Crime

City of Ottawa recovers stolen $558,000 after fraud scheme involving Salvation Army

By Laura Osman The Canadian Press
Posted May 9, 2022 3:55 pm
An automated donation stand for the Salvation Army is seen on the way out of a grocery store in Montreal, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. View image in full screen
An automated donation stand for the Salvation Army is seen on the way out of a grocery store in Montreal, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

OTTAWA – The City of Ottawa’s treasurer says the municipality has recovered more than half a million dollars it lost in a fraud scheme carried out against the local Salvation Army homeless shelter.

An earlier memo to city council revealed that $558,000 was lost after the Salvation Army Ottawa Booth Centre fell victim to an “illegal action.”

City staff noticed an irregularity related to a payment made to the shelter on April 11.

Read more: Woman who posed as inspector to steal from Toronto long-term care home arrested: police

City treasurer Wendy Stephanson says the fraud was reported to police and the city’s bank.

She says the city immediately took legal action to recover the funds, which have now been fully returned.

The Salvation Army is co-operating with the police investigation, and the city has launched its own internal investigation into how the money was stolen.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
