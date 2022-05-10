Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Ontario party leaders campaign in North Bay for northern debate

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 10, 2022 6:38 am
Click to play video: 'How recognizable are Ontario’s party leaders' How recognizable are Ontario’s party leaders
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario’s election campaign has been underway for nearly a week, but exclusive polling for Global News shows many don’t know the main party leaders. Matthew Bingley hit the streets to find out how recognizable they are.

NORTH BAY, Ont. — All four main Ontario party leaders are in North Bay today for a debate on issues that affect residents in northern Ontario.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford has been up north for several days, touting commitments he has made to restore northern passenger rail service, rebuild Highway 101 through Timmins and continue work to build road infrastructure to the Ring of Fire.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath released her northern platform Monday, including promises to reimburse medical travel expenses more quickly, add more local health centres and “immediately” hire 300 doctors in the region.

The NDP traditionally have broad support in the north and held eight seats in the region at dissolution, with the incumbent Progressive Conservatives holding a few more and the Liberals hanging onto one.

Trending Stories

Read more: NDP promise northern Ontario quicker medical travel reimbursement, local services

Story continues below advertisement

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca says he will be releasing northern platform details today, while his full platform released Monday includes promises to cover tuition for any medical or nursing student who works long-term in a rural or remote community, expedite applications for Consumption and Treatment Services sites in northern Ontario and ensure high-speed internet for all, including First Nations communities, by 2025.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner is also set to participate in the debate.

The leaders are expected to be asked about regional issues including municipal revenue tools, addiction and mental health and highway maintenance and safety.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Ontario Election tagOntario Liberals tagontario ndp tagPC Party tagNorthern Ontario tagOntario election 2022 tagNorth Bay tagOntario 2022 Election tagElection Ontario tagOntario election debate tagOntario Greens tagnorth ontario tagnorthern ontario debate tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers