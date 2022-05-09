Calgary convenience store faces dozens of charges related to sale of vaping products

Send this page to someone via email

A northeast business has been charged with selling vaping products to minors.

The owner and manager of Gemini Convenience Store in the Pineridge community face 42 counts of violating the Tobacco, Smoking and Vaping Reduction Act. Charges include selling vaping products to minors and failing to request ID from customers under 25.

Business license inspectors and the Calgary Police Service were involved in the investigation after members of the public complained to 311.

“I would like to thank those that reached out to us via 311 and would encourage others to do the same, if they learn of a business selling smoking and vaping products to minors,” Michael Briegel, the city’s chief business license inspector, said in a statement. “It is important that we protect the health of young people – age requirements are in place for these products for a reason.”

View image in full screen Gemini Convenience Store, in Calgary’s Pineridge community, is pictured on May 9, 2022. The city of Calgary announced the store, its owner and manager are facing dozens of charges involving selling vaping products to minors. Global News

If convicted, Maple Gifts and Confectionary Enterprise Ltd., Nupar Vasistha and Sudhakar Tandon could face fines of up to $10,000 for the first offence and $100,000 for subsequent ones.

The city also said it will conduct a business license review of Gemini Convenience, given the seriousness of the charges.

