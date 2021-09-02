Alberta vape shop turns to age-gating to discourage youth from vaping

Send this page to someone via email

As the conversation around the ban on selling flavored vape products continues to grow, a Calgary-based vape retailer is trying something different.

Health Canada put forward draft regulations in June that would restrict all e-cigarette flavours except tobacco, mint and menthol. It’s part of an effort to discourage youth from vaping by making it less enticing.

For vape shops, this could mean losing a rather large part of their sales, and it’s not the underage buyers they’re worried about losing.

“We don’t want our products in the hands of minors either, but we do want to have the adult side left alone,” said Danielle Chesney, CEO and co-founder of Alt Vape.

In 2019 they added ID scanners to their stores in Lethbridge, Calgary and Edmonton. This summer, they took age-gating online.

“All we’re required to do right now is just a simple visual check of the identification,” said Chesney.

“If we’re willing to show them that we’re willing to put the onus on us and take this a step further we can show them that we’re on the right side of history here.”

Even just to access the Alt Vape website, users have to prove they’re not underaged. They scan a QR code with their smartphone, which then prompts them to scan their ID.

A second ID scan will take place when Alt Vape delivers the package, using the same software as online.

“We can still protect ages 0-17 in Alberta while still offering these products to 18-99-years-olds,” said Chesney. “This is something we can be left to do because we can do it responsibly.”

Teen vaping rates rose in Alberta to 30 per cent among high school-aged teens in 2018-2019.

Dr. Brent Friesen, the medical officer of health for tobacco, vaping and cannabis program with Alberta Health Services said that while technology can help, it’s not the answer to the problem of underage vaping. He believes they will still be able to get the product, especially if it’s still flavoured.

“They’re just so appealing for youth. We know that is the major reason why they try or experiment with vaping products,” said Friesen. “So without addressing that, we’re going to continue to see challenges with youth vaping.”

He added that vaping can lead to short and long term health effects. When heated, the flavouring agents can cause irritation and damage to lungs. Nicotine also affects the brain, which continues to develop until the age of 25.

The nicotine is where it can be dangerous, especially for those underage, Friesen said.

“What the tobacco and vaping companies are doing is using the flavours to attract people to try or experiment with the vaping and then have the nicotine addict them so that they continue to vape,” said Friesen.

Chesney is hopeful that their age-gating can change the minds of people, and Health Canada, when it comes to the sale of flavoured vape products.

“This would effectively be the right way to show Health Canada that we can be responsible, we can keep these products basically out of sight out of mind for youth.”