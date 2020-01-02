Menu

Health

1st case of severe vaping-related illness reported in Alberta

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted January 2, 2020 1:42 pm
Former Alberta vaper shares story as Nova Scotia bans flavoured e-cigarettes
WATCH ABOVE: (December 2019) Nova Scotia became the first province to ban flavoured E-cigarettes and juices on Thursday. The move is prompting talk in Alberta about where we should follow suit. An Albertan - and former vaper - shares her health scare with Julia Wong.

A patient is recovering at home following Alberta’s first confirmed case of a severe vaping-related illness.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health confirmed the province’s first case of severe vaping-associated lung illness on Thursday.

“We are actively monitoring the situation in Alberta and working with health officials across Canada to share information and better understand this illness,” Dr. Deena Hinshaw said in a media release.

“I want to remind all Albertans that vaping has health risks, and the only way to completely avoid these risks is by not vaping.”

It’s not known when or where in Alberta the illness happened. The province would not release any information about the patient for confidentiality reasons, apart from saying they received treatment and are recovering at home.

The Alberta case is the 15th vaping-associated illness reported in Canada, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.

READ MORE: Number of probable vaping-related illness cases in B.C. jumps to 3: Health Canada

Since September, Alberta physicians have been required to report potential vaping-related illnesses to public health officials, as per a condition under the Public Health Act.

The federal government is currently investigating the emergence of vaping-associated lung illness, also known as severe pulmonary illness associated with vaping.

Poll: Many Canadians support raising legal age for vaping
Poll: Many Canadians support raising legal age for vaping

Both federal and provincial health officials have issued warnings about vaping, as the long-term health impacts are still unknown.

“Vaping products may contain dozens of chemicals,” according to the government of Canada.

“Most vaping substances available for sale are flavoured and contain nicotine. Canadians should not use vaping products obtained illegally, including any vaping products that contain cannabis.”

Alberta is currently the only province in Canada without vaping legislation.

READ MORE: Too soon to say whether Alberta will join N.S. in banning flavoured e-cigarettes and juices

Last fall, the Alberta government launched a review of Alberta’s Tobacco and Smoking Reduction Act, which will also address vaping.

The health minister is expected to receive the final report “in the coming weeks,” the province said Thursday. Any amendments are expected to be in place by this spring.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
