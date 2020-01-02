1st case of severe vaping-related illness reported in Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

A patient is recovering at home following Alberta’s first confirmed case of a severe vaping-related illness.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health confirmed the province’s first case of severe vaping-associated lung illness on Thursday.

“We are actively monitoring the situation in Alberta and working with health officials across Canada to share information and better understand this illness,” Dr. Deena Hinshaw said in a media release.

“I want to remind all Albertans that vaping has health risks, and the only way to completely avoid these risks is by not vaping.” Tweet This

It’s not known when or where in Alberta the illness happened. The province would not release any information about the patient for confidentiality reasons, apart from saying they received treatment and are recovering at home.

The Alberta case is the 15th vaping-associated illness reported in Canada, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Since September, Alberta physicians have been required to report potential vaping-related illnesses to public health officials, as per a condition under the Public Health Act.

The federal government is currently investigating the emergence of vaping-associated lung illness, also known as severe pulmonary illness associated with vaping.

Both federal and provincial health officials have issued warnings about vaping, as the long-term health impacts are still unknown.

“Vaping products may contain dozens of chemicals,” according to the government of Canada.

“Most vaping substances available for sale are flavoured and contain nicotine. Canadians should not use vaping products obtained illegally, including any vaping products that contain cannabis.”

Alberta is currently the only province in Canada without vaping legislation.

Last fall, the Alberta government launched a review of Alberta’s Tobacco and Smoking Reduction Act, which will also address vaping.

The health minister is expected to receive the final report “in the coming weeks,” the province said Thursday. Any amendments are expected to be in place by this spring.