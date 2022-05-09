Police search for missing woman known to frequent downtown London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Police in London, Ont., are seeking the public’s assistance as officers search for a missing 28-year-old woman.

Police say Amanda Falconer of London was last seen on March 29 and last spoken to on April 6. She was then reported missing on April 27, according to police.

Falconer is described by police as a white woman, standing about five-feet-four-inches tall, with a slim build, long hair and blue eyes. Police say there is no clothing description available for her.

They add that she is known to frequent London’s downtown core.

Anyone who may know her whereabouts is asked to contact London police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

