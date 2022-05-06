Menu

Crime

Man charged after LHSC employee assaulted by suspect with knife, hammer: police

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted May 6, 2022 11:30 am
London Health Sciences Centre's Victoria campus. View image in full screen
FILE - London Health Sciences Centre's Victoria campus. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

A 35-year-old London, Ont., man is facing charges including aggravated assault after police allege a staff member at London Health Sciences Centre was seriously injured by a man carrying a knife and hammer.

The incident happened shortly before 2 p.m. at Victoria Hospital in the city’s south end, police said.

A man was observed by a witness entering the hospital, passing the front desk checkpoint and approaching a male employee who was not known to him, police said.

Hospital security was notified, and it’s alleged the suspect struck the staff member with a hammer and then assaulted him with a knife.

The victim, who suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, got away from the man, who was taken into custody by hospital security and later turned over to city police.

Trending Stories
Matthew James Brooks, 35, faces a charge of aggravated assault, and two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking. Brooks is set to appear in court Friday.

Read more: London, Ont. east end apartment fire calls for investigation

In a statement, LHSC said hospital security responded to a code white incident at Victoria Hospital, referring to the emergency response for a violent person.

“Security responded quickly to ensure there was no further threat to anyone within LHSC,” the statement read.

No patients were harmed, the hospital said.

“Everyone deserves to feel safe when they come to work and LHSC is taking this situation very seriously. At this time, we are focusing on the wellness of our staff and physicians, recognizing the impact this incident may have on them.”

No further information has been released. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

— with files from Sawyer Bogdan

