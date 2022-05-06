London, Ont. east end apartment fire calls for investigation

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., emergency crews are requesting an investigation into an east-end apartment fire on Thursday.

The fire started at about 6 p.m. at a two-storey building on Thiel Street, just off Dundas Street, fire officials said.

Read more: OPP looking for driver and vehicle used in Zorra Township robbery

While battling the blaze, the fire was deemed under control after being contained on the third floor.

“Fire investigator requested. No damage estimate or cause at this time,” London fire officials said on Twitter on Thursday night.

Active incident: emergency crews on scene of a structure fire on Thiel St. More to follow. #ldnont pic.twitter.com/hj4sETgObW — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) May 5, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

One individual was treated with minor injuries as a result of smoke inhalation and taken to hospital.

“The damage is extensive,” said Platoon Chief Dave Hood. “I don’t have an estimate but we do have a fire inspector requested to attend.”

Hood added that the cause of the fire is still under investigation.