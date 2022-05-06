Menu

Fire

London, Ont. east end apartment fire calls for investigation

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted May 6, 2022 8:08 am
Fire crews battle the blaze in Thiel Street apartment. View image in full screen
Fire officials battle an apartment fire on Thiel Street in London, Ont., May 5, 2022. London Fire Officials/Twitter

London, Ont., emergency crews are requesting an investigation into an east-end apartment fire on Thursday.

The fire started at about 6 p.m. at a two-storey building on Thiel Street, just off Dundas Street, fire officials said.

While battling the blaze, the fire was deemed under control after being contained on the third floor.

“Fire investigator requested. No damage estimate or cause at this time,” London fire officials said on Twitter on Thursday night.

One individual was treated with minor injuries as a result of smoke inhalation and taken to hospital.

“The damage is extensive,” said Platoon Chief Dave Hood. “I don’t have an estimate but we do have a fire inspector requested to attend.”

Hood added that the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

