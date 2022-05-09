Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

RBC is hiking base salaries of some employees by 3% as cost of living soars

By Staff Reuters
Posted May 9, 2022 11:45 am
Click to play video: 'How to make gains while negotiating with your employer' How to make gains while negotiating with your employer
It is a hot market for job seekers looking to make improvements to their career. Consumer reporter Erica Alini, author of ‘Money Like You Mean It’ has advice on salary negotiations – Dec 15, 2021

Royal Bank of Canada on Monday unveiled a slew of employee benefits including a three per cent mid-year increase in the base salary of some staff to ease the pressure from a jump in living costs.

The move by the country’s biggest bank comes at a time when the sector has embarked on a hiring spree to boost digital capabilities despite a tight labor market and rising inflation.

Read more: Bank of Canada hiked interest rates to ‘forcefully’ tame inflation. Will it work?

RBC employees in grades nine through 12 will be eligible for the salary increase that will take effect from July, Chief Executive Officer Dave McKay said in a statement.

Trending Stories

The bank will also enhance family benefits for fertility, surrogacy and adoption services in Canada and increase its contributions to employee pension plans over two years from 2023, it said.

Story continues below advertisement

The moves total up to C$200 million ($154.76 million) in investments, RBC said.

($1 = 1.2923 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Click to play video: '‘We’re paying more for everything’: Canada’s inflation rate soars beyond predictions' ‘We’re paying more for everything’: Canada’s inflation rate soars beyond predictions
‘We’re paying more for everything’: Canada’s inflation rate soars beyond predictions – Apr 20, 2022
© 2022 Reuters
inflation tagCanada News tagRBC taginflation rate canada tagRBC stock tagWages Canada tagrbc news tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers