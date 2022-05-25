SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Ontario election 2022: Whitby

By Staff Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:00 pm

Whitby is a provincial riding located in Durham Region. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Lorne Coe who first took office in 2016. Coe collected 26,471 votes, winning 45.8 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Whitby in Durham Region during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Lorne Coe (Incumbent)

Ontario NDP: Sara Labelle

Ontario Liberal Party: Aadil Mohammed

Green Party of Ontario: Stephanie Leblanc

Ontario Party: Emil Labaj

New Blue: Trystan Lackner

Independent: Christopher Rinella

Freedom Party of Ontario: Douglas Thom

