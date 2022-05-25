Ontario election 2022: Whitby

Whitby is a provincial riding located in Durham Region. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Lorne Coe who first took office in 2016. Coe collected 26,471 votes, winning 45.8 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Whitby in Durham Region during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Lorne Coe (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Sara Labelle Ontario Liberal Party: Aadil Mohammed Green Party of Ontario: Stephanie Leblanc Ontario Party: Emil Labaj New Blue: Trystan Lackner Independent: Christopher Rinella Freedom Party of Ontario: Douglas Thom

