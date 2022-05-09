Toronto to open new men’s homeless shelter in Scarborough

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Toronto is set to open a new shelter for those experiencing homelessness in Scarborough on Monday.

According to the city’s website, the new shelter will be located at 705 Progress Avenue, and will offer services to those aged 18 and older who identify as men.

The city said the shelter will initially open with 63 beds to “meet physical distancing requirements under the current Shelter Standards Directive.”

The facility will have 25 shared bedrooms and two individual rooms.

The city said the program will provide “safe, pet-friendly emergency shelter and support services, which includes help to develop a permanent housing plan.”

According to the city, the people who will initially move in to 705 Progress Avenue will be coming from its downtown men’s shelter — Seaton House.

However, it will eventually become a resource for those experiencing homelessness from the “local and broader community.”

The city said the shelter is part of the George Street Revitalization project, which will see the “closure and redevelopment” of Seaton House into a “world class facility that will include shelter beds, long-term care, affordable transitional housing and a community hub.”

According to the website, the shelter will offer several services and supports including:

Case workers to connect individuals to the supports and resources they need to get and remain stably housed

Employment supports including support with job searches or research into educational or training programs

Daily activities to help build life skills including cooking, money management and budgeting

Assistance with appointments in the community

Primary health care and mental health supports

Daily programming, designed for engagement and entertainment including games, bingo nights, excursions and picnics.

The city said the shelter has a commercial kitchen, a communal dining and programming room, meeting spaces, a computer lab, a television lounge, laundry facilities and a pet washing station.

It also has “barrier-free” washrooms and showers and has accessibility features which adhere with the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act.

The shelter also has a 24/7 security system, bike racks, parking, and an outdoor lounge and pet area.

The city said the shelter has also been decorated with “colourful art” from local artists.

According to the city, Toronto currently has the largest shelter system in the country, and provides shelter to more than 7,700 people per night.