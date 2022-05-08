Menu

Lifestyle

First Armstrong Tulip Festival blooms in North Okanagan

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted May 8, 2022 10:55 pm
Click to play video: 'Armstrong Tulip Festival blooms in the North Okanagan' Armstrong Tulip Festival blooms in the North Okanagan
Spring has sprung in the North Okanagan with the first-ever Tulip Festival in Armstrong. That boasts acres of blooming tulips creating a colourful show in Armstrong. Sydney Morton visited with families who celebrated Mother's Day at the festival.

Thousands of tulips have popped up in Armstrong, B.C., creating the perfect backdrop for photographs, live music, horse-drawn carriage rides and a picnic.

The Armstrong Tulip Festival boasts acres of blooming tulips that create a colourful show to enjoy. The founder of Bloom Flower Festivals, Alexis Szarek created the widely popular Abbotsford Tulip Festival, relocated it and her family to the Okanagan in 2020.

“It’s been almost three years in the making,” said Szarek. “We planted tulips for a 2020 festival but then we got close to COVID so this is the first time in a long time we’ve had tulips.”

Read more: Turtle Valley Donkey Refuge Society reopens to public with new programs

Visitors can walk through the rows of tulips, visit the photo props and even take a few blooms home at the U-pick garden.

“We planted 350,000 tulips and there are 22 different varieties in the field we have them all staked out so you can tell which varietal is which,” said Szarek.

Read more: Tulip festival relocation paints rosy picture for Armstrong, B.C. tourism: mayor

The Armstrong Tulip Festival runs until May 22 and for more information about the event visit www.bloomflowerfestivals.com

 

