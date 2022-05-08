Menu

Canada

Old military mortar round dropped off at Rutland thrift store

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted May 8, 2022 4:48 pm
A photo of a similar unexploded mortar round that was found by two hikers in the North Okanagan in 2020. View image in full screen
A photo of a similar unexploded mortar round that was found by two hikers in the North Okanagan in 2020. Vernon North Okanagan RCMP

An old military mortar round was dropped off at the Salvation Army Thrift Store in Rutland Saturday morning.

Just after 9:00 a.m. Kelowna RCMP received reports of a mortar round in the donation area of the store. Police responded and quickly taped off the area where the mortar round was found.

“Frontline officers attended and maintained safety and security of the area,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Tammy Lobb in a statement.

Read more: Unexploded mortar from Second World War found by hikers in North Okanagan

“The Department of National Defence – Explosive Disposal Unit attended and assisted with disposal.”

Cpl. Lobb said that the Department of Defence determined that the round was not live and was able to properly dispose of it.

