Old military mortar round dropped off at Rutland thrift store

An old military mortar round was dropped off at the Salvation Army Thrift Store in Rutland Saturday morning.

Just after 9:00 a.m. Kelowna RCMP received reports of a mortar round in the donation area of the store. Police responded and quickly taped off the area where the mortar round was found.

“Frontline officers attended and maintained safety and security of the area,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Tammy Lobb in a statement.

“The Department of National Defence – Explosive Disposal Unit attended and assisted with disposal.”

Cpl. Lobb said that the Department of Defence determined that the round was not live and was able to properly dispose of it.

