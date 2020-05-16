Unexploded mortar from Second World War found by hikers in North Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

A trail in the North Okanagan is temporarily closed after two hikers stumbled across what RMCP called an unexploded mortar round from the Second World War.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said the hikers were walking a trail in Cosens Bay on Friday afternoon and discovered the military ordinance at approximately 4:45 p.m.

Cosens Bay is located beside Kalamalka Lake. Police say the Cosens Bay trail has restricted access while the Sidewinder trail is closed, though Cosens Bay Road remains open to vehicle traffic.

“The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP have two police officers on scene to direct people away from the area, and it is anticipated the military will arrive late this afternoon,” police said in a press release on Saturday.

The Greater Vernon area has a long military history, including the Cosens Bay area being used as a testing range for military rounds.

Many mortars and unexploded shells have been found over the years, including one along Round Lake Road in Spallumcheen in October 2019.

“Given the paint markings on the device, it is believed to be a live ordinance,” Cpl. Tania Finn said of Friday’s finding, noting officers examined the item and sent photos to the RCMP’s explosive disposal unit.

“We have the area cordoned off in order to ensure the safety of park users while we await the attended of the Canadian Forces Explosive Disposal Unit from Esquimalt.”