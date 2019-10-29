Old unexploded mortar round dug up in North Okanagan: Vernon RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

An old mortar round was dug up in the North Okanagan this week.

On Tuesday, Vernon RCMP said the unexploded shell was dug up from a property along the 1200 block of Round Lake Road in Spallumcheen.

Police say they were called to the property after the round was found.

“The scene has been cordoned off and an explosives disposal unit has been dispatched to deal with the ordnance,” said RCMP Const. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

“This incident is a good reminder for anyone who locates an explosive device to leave it alone and contact the authorities immediately.”

1:25 Okanagan retiree uncovers WWII ordinance while gardening Okanagan retiree uncovers WWII ordinance while gardening

Story continues below advertisement